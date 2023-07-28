BANGOR, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will visit Northampton County Friday afternoon to tour recent flood damage in Bangor.

Shapiro will embark on his tour from the corner of South Main and Messinger Streets at 1 p.m.

"This will be an opportunity for the Governor to see the damage firsthand and discuss the Commonwealth’s assistance in the ongoing recovery efforts," Shapiro press secretary Manuel Bonder said in a press release.

The visit comes just hours after Shapiro, Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Susan Wild hosted U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at Lehigh Valley International Airport.