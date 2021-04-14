A global pharmaceutical packaging company is expanding in Pennsylvania.
Sharp plans to expand operations at its existing facility in Allentown, as well as its recently-acquired facility in Macungie, said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release Wednesday.
The company also plans to expand its facility in Conshohocken.
The expansions are expected to create 335 new, full-time jobs over the next three years, the governor said.
“This expansion is a testament to the strength of Pennsylvania’s manufacturing sector and will bring new jobs and opportunities, at a critical time in pandemic recovery, to all three facilities and their communities," Wolf said in a statement.
Sharp plans to upgrade and repurpose some of its Allentown campus, which consists of four facilities. It also plans to get new machinery and equipment at the new facility in Macungie.