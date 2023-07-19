ALBURTIS, Pa. – Hours after an SUV barreled into a house on South Main Street in Alburtis on Wednesday, the vehicle was safely removed. Crews included local police, firefighters and towing companies.
A man who lives in the house said his wife and young son were inside when it happened. They, along with the driver of the vehicle, were all taken to the hospital, officials confirm. The man says his wife is still at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, awaiting surgery, and his son was released.
It's still unclear why the SUV left the road and slammed into the house in the first place.
Next-door neighbor, Linwood Bauer, shared his security camera footage with 69 News.
"I just couldn't believe it, I couldn't believe it. I've never seen anything like this," Bauer said. "A car drove into the side, and that's all I saw."
The security camera footage shows the blue SUV racing down the road and barreling into the house.
Local police and fire officials say they responded a little before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police have not yet released any information about the driver.
Officials say two dogs also made it out safely after the crash.
Some neighbors say they ran into the crumbled building before they could even react.
"No reaction, just move," Ibrahim Souadda said.
Souadda is the manager of the nearby Tavern Pizza, soon to be called Door 92. He and Mike Obuchowski, a cook at the restaurant, tell 69 News they ran inside the wreckage. They first found the driver, who was still inside the car. They say she appeared OK to them.
"I thought it was going to be worse than it was, and when the car door opened, and the lady was OK inside the car, that was like the first, 'Whew,'" Obuchowski said.
Souadda says next, he ran to the second person. A woman, who lives inside the house, was screaming.
"She was mixed up in the rubble, so she was in the rubble. She had stuff on her, debris all over her," Souadda said. "So we lifted her out of that and got her past the car."
The two men say once they helped the woman's husband get her outside safely, they went back to in make sure no one else was in danger, despite the danger they themselves could have faced in a house that looked like it was falling apart.
"Yeah, I mean upstairs it was so smoky and you couldn't breathe. You couldn't even see," Obuchowski said.
The borough's mayor tells 69 News that South Main Street is a very narrow road with an unexpected curve. She urges people to drive slowly there, and with caution.