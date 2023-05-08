Bethlehem may get a new Sheetz with a drive-thru, but in a familiar location.



Plans filed with the city show the planned demolition of the existing convenience store at 3201 Schoenersville Road, on the west side of the road just north of Route 22.



The plans identify the project as "Sheetz Store #384 Rebuild" but indicate that the building will be demolished and replaced. The current store does not have a drive-thru. Ordering at fast-food restaurants and convenience stores soared during the COVID-19 pandemic.





"The intent of this commercial land development is to construct a Sheetz convenience store, associated drive-thru, a car wash, gas service stations and associated features," according to the plan filed with the City of Bethlehem.



The city Planning Commission will review the proposal Thursday, May 11, at 4:30 p.m. in Town Hall. Meeting agendas are subject to change. The meeting will also be broadcast on YouTube, with details and a link at the city website.



69 News has contacted Sheetz for details.



The new Sheetz, based on the plans, would cover 6,139 square feet. The drive-thru entrance would be on the north side of property, between Sheetz and the Starbucks in the adjacent strip mall. A lane to a new car wash will be next to the drive-thru lane. The property is in the Lehigh County portion of Bethlehem.



Bob Sheetz founded the convenience-store chain in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Sheetz remains family owned. The chain now operates more than 600 stores across Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.



Convenience chains including Wawa and Rutter's have opened new stores in the region, with more in the works.