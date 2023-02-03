ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit.

"The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.

Those terrible conditions make Allentown's only overnight shelter at the YMCA all the more important.

"We have warm showers, a hot meal, and obviously a warm, wonderful bed for 12 hours of this cold weather," said Executive Director Jodi Perry.

Perry said they're breaking records this year with the number of people coming through their doors every night.

"We've averaged more than ever this season. We've had an average of about 40 to 45 this year. Last night was our high of 52," said Perry.

The shelter is completely funded through monetary donations and people donating supplies. We asked what they run out of the most.

"We always have a need for creamer, ironically, and sugar, and right now laundry detergent, and we are specifically looking for a pod-based, just throw them in to be able to launder," said Perry.

The shelter opens at 7 p.m., and walk-ins are welcome. So everyone has a way to get out of this brutal weather, something Martin highly recommends.

"Stay inside, stay home with your cats," said Martin.