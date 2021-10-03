The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirms an electrician from the Lehigh Valley is facing three charges of First Degree Murder and one count of aggravated battery.
Shun Runyon is accused of getting into an angry dispute with a supervisor and attacking his colleagues at a Florida home they shared on a temporary work project.
On Saturday, it was reported Runyon allegedly killed two people and injured a third. The third victim succumbed to the injuries.
Runyon and his coworkers were living in Davenport while they worked temporarily at a supermarket for a Pennsylvania electric company, J & B Electric.
Court records indicate Runyon is from the Nazareth area in Northampton County. Runyon got in an argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference on Saturday.
Authorities say Runyon returned to the home where he and seven coworkers and their families were living and began attacking them with a knife and baseball bat, beating one man to death while he slept.
A second victim was found dead on the front porch and a third victim was beaten so badly he was hospitalized. The third victim succumbed to the injuries.
Runyon fled the home, leaving a bloody trail that eventually went cold, prompting a large-scale manhunt involving dozens of deputies, K-9 units, drones and a helicopter, authorities said.
He turned up hours later at the home of a Lake Wales couple, wearing bloody clothes and telling them he’d been raped, according to the sheriff.
Runyon also has a violent criminal history, the sheriff said, including a violent arrest dealing with strangulation in Pennsylvania. A search of court records say Runyon was charged with strangulation in Nazareth in May.
According to court records, he posted bail with a court hearing scheduled for Oct. 14. The court records in that case listed Runyon as having a Nazareth address.