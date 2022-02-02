NORTHAMPTON CO., Pa. | The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department says it has received reports about a male caller identifying himself as Lieutenant George Volpe in regards to a county resident being wanted on a warrant.
The caller then allegedly states that the resident needs to pay via a bank check or a money order or they will be immediately arrested.
The public should be aware that this is a scam. The Sheriff’s Department does not call residents and solicit money in lieu of arrest.
Please report any suspicious solicitations to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office at 800-441-2555 or email them at scams@attorneygeneral.gov