Northampton County warns of missed jury duty scam calls

 

NORTHAMPTON CO., Pa. | The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department says it has received reports about a male caller identifying himself as Lieutenant George Volpe in regards to a county resident being wanted on a warrant.

The caller then allegedly states that the resident needs to pay via a bank check or a money order or they will be immediately arrested.

The public should be aware that this is a scam. The Sheriff’s Department does not call residents and solicit money in lieu of arrest.

Please report any suspicious solicitations to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office at 800-441-2555 or email them at scams@attorneygeneral.gov

