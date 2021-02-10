A crash involving a sheriff's SUV caused traffic back-ups on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened around 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Northeast Extension between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges, state police said.
Video sent in by a 69 News viewer shows a damaged car and a black SUV on its roof.
State police said the SUV is a sheriff's vehicle, but it's unclear from which department.
Police said there was an icy patch in the area, and that this crash was one of three in that same area around the same time.
The right lane was closed while the crash was cleaned up and the road was treated.
No injuries were reported.