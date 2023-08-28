Shift4 Payments, a financial technology company that has clients in all U.S. major sports leagues, has added the St. Louis Blues to its roster.

The NHL team has chosen Shift4 as its exclusive payment processor for its Enterprise Center home arena and the adjacent Stifel Theatre, where concerts are held. Bob Dylan will perform at the theater in October.

Shift4 will process food and beverage payments at the arena and support the team's mobile wallet and loyalty program.

The company is based in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County, and processes payments for teams, hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

Its big-league clients include the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

The St. Louis Blues play in the NHL's Central Division. They did not make the 2022-23 season playoffs.

Shares of Shift4 are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. The closing price Friday was $55.76. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $76.40 and as low as $36.33.