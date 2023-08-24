Shift4, a Lehigh County-based financial technology company, has added the Cleveland Cavaliers to its roster of sports clients.



Shift4 will process ticket sales and mobile orders for the National Basketball Association team. Shift4 will integrate its payment technology with ticket platform SeatGeek.



The Cavs' goal is to "elevate the experience our fans have in doing business with us," Shelly Cayette, the team's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.



Shift4's work with the team starts with the 2023-24 season.



Dustin Alpert, Shift4's head of sports and entertainment, said the company is expanding at many venues beyond typical point-of-sale transactions at hotels and restaurants.



Shift4 processes transactions at more than 150 sports and entertainment venues in North America, according to the company statement. Clients include the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League, the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League, and other teams.



Shift4 is based in Upper Saucon Township. Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. The closing price Thursday was $54.72. The share price has fallen 18% from $66.69 one month ago.



In the past 52 weeks, shares in Shift4 have traded as high as $76.40 and as low as $36.33.