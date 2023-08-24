Shift4, a Lehigh County-based financial technology company, has added the Cleveland Cavaliers to its roster of sports clients.
Shift4 will process ticket sales and mobile orders for the National Basketball Association team. Shift4 will integrate its payment technology with ticket platform SeatGeek.
The Cavs' goal is to "elevate the experience our fans have in doing business with us," Shelly Cayette, the team's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.
Shift4's work with the team starts with the 2023-24 season.
Dustin Alpert, Shift4's head of sports and entertainment, said the company is expanding at many venues beyond typical point-of-sale transactions at hotels and restaurants.
Shift4 processes transactions at more than 150 sports and entertainment venues in North America, according to the company statement. Clients include the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League, the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League, and other teams.
Shift4 is based in Upper Saucon Township. Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. The closing price Thursday was $54.72. The share price has fallen 18% from $66.69 one month ago.
In the past 52 weeks, shares in Shift4 have traded as high as $76.40 and as low as $36.33.
Shift4 adds Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA to client list
Shift4, a Lehigh County-based financial technology company, has added the Cleveland Cavaliers to its roster of sports clients.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Parents who say they were wrongfully accused of child abuse speak out
- Race Street Bridge in Lehigh County reopens after repairs
- Event that showcases cars, raises money for charity set for this weekend in Lehigh Valley
- Giant donates food, school supplies to kids
- Lehigh Co. controller's report alleging child abuse misdiagnoses: What does it mean?
- Shift4 adds Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA to client list
- New Allentown Fire Academy is dedicated to former Assistant Fire Chief Chris Kiskeravage
- Drought watch lifted for Carbon, Monroe counties, remains for Lehigh Valley, Berks
- Basketball court reopens at Wood Street Playground in Whitehall Twp.
- 'Warm and welcoming': New family-run restaurant serving up Peruvian favorites in Northampton County
Berks Area News
- 'The door to a future' : Reading woman receives keys to Habitat For Humanity home
- Community garden to honor R.M. Palmer victims planned
- Commissioners approve library administrator and chief public defender appointments
- Drought watch lifted for Carbon, Monroe counties, remains for Lehigh Valley, Berks
- PennDOT proposes road improvements along Route 12 in Alsace Township
- Sheetz drops price on Unleaded 88 fuel to $2.99 for remainder of August
- Kia owners: Free steering wheel locks available in Reading
- Preparations underway for weekend-long fun at RiverFest
- Police urge drivers to use caution as students return to school
- Busy Exeter bridge intersection reopens
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Fox News reaches 12.8 million viewers for GOP primary debate, despite Donald Trump's absence.
- In court documents, JetBlue says it could raise fares on some routes after buying Spirit Airlines
- Nordstrom's results reflect cautious consumer spending, echoing department store sector blues.
- Stock market today: Wall Street wilts as yields rise ahead of speech by Federal Reserve’s Powell
- Shift4 adds Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA to client list
- Environmental group suffers setback in legal fight to close California's last nuclear power plant
- Fran Drescher says actors strike she's leading is an 'inflection point' that goes beyond Hollywood
- 'Warm and welcoming': New family-run restaurant serving up Peruvian favorites in Northampton County
- Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
- Nigeria's unemployment rate falls to 4.1%, using new methodology. Analysts say it’s an undercount
Entertainment News
- Lala Kent accuses Bethenny Frankel of 'exploiting' Raquel Leviss
- Zendaya felt 'terrified' playing tennis in Challengers
- Shania Twain 'didn't enjoy her femininity' during her teens
- Dua Lipa has 'personal and professional modes'
- RAW: CA: ANDY KAUFMAN POSTHUMOUSLY HONORED ON WALK OF FAME
- ‘The Ultimatum’: Lisa & Brian Give Relationship Update After Shocking Pregnancy
- Jesy Nelson breaks things off from boyfriend Zion Foster
- ‘And Just Like That…’ Stars Reflect on Their Favorite Fashions (VIDEO)
- All of Scooter Braun's Controversies Before Celebs Started Dropping Him
- TikToker Gabi Sklar Had to Leave a Toxic Relationship to Write 'Thank God'