Shift4 Payments Inc., a financial-technology company based in Lehigh County, has taken on the Florida Panthers as a new client.

Shift4 will handle payments for tickets sales for the National Hockey League team, working with vendor SeatGeek.

The Panthers play at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, just west of Fort Lauderdale, making them the southernmost team in the NHL. The Panthers lost to the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup final.

"Shift4 is the ideal partner to help evolve our commerce strategy," Panthers Chief Strategy Officer Mark Zarthar said in a statement.

"Together, we'll be delivering their fans with an enhanced ticketing experience," said Anthony Perez, Shift4's senior vice president of new verticals. "Verticals" is business jargon for business niches.

Shift4 processes payments for hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues and several major league teams and arenas. Clients include the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans of the National Football League.

Shift4 is moving its headquarters from Hanover Township to Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.

Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. The closing price Friday was $67.13. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $76.40 and as low as $32.80.