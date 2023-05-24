Shift4, a Lehigh County-based financial-technology company, has integrated its SkyTab point-of-sale system with OpenTable's online restaurant-reservation system.



The goal is to provide more information on diners so restaurants can make more money.



Restaurant operators will be able to tell regular customers from first-timers and identify big spenders. With that data, they can "go the extra mile to turn new guests into repeat customers," according to a joint statement. The integration will help restaurants boost revenue while cutting costs, according to the statement.



"Our collaboration with OpenTable provides restaurateurs an easy way to improve their top and bottom lines (revenue and profit) while learning more about their customers so that they can enhance the dining experience," Shift4 Chief Technology Officer Mike Russo said.



The system will show details as precise as which course diners are eating. That will help cut wait times and "improve table turnover rates," the news release says.



"This partnership will provide our restaurant customers with a more comprehensive business view, enabling them to make smarter business decisions," Susan Lee, identified as chief growth officer at OpenTable, said.



OpenTable is based in San Francisco. It was founded in 1998. Its parent company is Booking Holdings Inc., which also owns travel companies Priceline and Kayak. Booking Holdings is traded on the NASDAQ market under the symbol BKNG. Shares were trading at $2,628.91 at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday.



What is now Shift4 was founded in 1999 by Jared Isaacman, when he was 16. It processes payments for restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, stadiums and more. Forbes estimates Isaacman's wealth at $2 billion, making him the 1,538th richest person in the world.



Shares in Shift4 are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. The price at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday was $64.33, down $2.59 from Tuesday's close. The company's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is about $5.4 billion.



Shift4's headquarters is in Hanover Township (Lehigh County). The company will move to Upper Saucon Township later this year.