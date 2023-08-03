Shift4, a Lehigh County-based payment processor, cut 150 jobs in the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Nancy Disman said Thursday.



The company also reported quarterly earnings per share that exceed Wall Street estimates and boosted 2023 financial forecasts. The job cuts come as Shift4 is trying to stick to its goal of not adding staff despite growth in its business.



"We are still fighting to finish the year with headcount flat," Disman said during a conference call after Shift4 reported second-quarter numbers. "Towards the end of the second quarter we reduced headcount by 150." Disman said the company incurred a $3.5 million severance cost.



In 2022, Shift4 employed about 2,100 people, with 600 of them in the Lehigh Valley.



Shift4 reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents. The consensus estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was 51 cents. Adjusted earnings exclude items that the company considers to be one-time or unusual. Gross revenue in the quarter was $637 million, up from $506.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



Disman also said, in a reference to a potential recession, "We remain cautious about the macro environment."



Shift4 handles payments at hotels, restaurants, sports stadiums, and entertainment venues. Clients include major league teams and arenas, including the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.



"Spending in restaurants has moderated slightly," Taylor Lauber, Shift4's president, said during the call. That has been "offset somewhat" by the company's hotel, sports and entertainment business, he said.



Founder and Chief Executive Jared Isaacman noted some of Shift4's big wins, including the Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort, an oft-delayed project that is now due to open later this year, and the Langham Hotel, a five-star operation in Manhattan.



He also took a jab at Toast, without mentioning the competitor's name. Boston-based Toast tried to add a 99-cent charge on online orders, and then backed off after backlash from customers and restaurants.



"The events of the past month have created unexpected opportunities," Isaacman said. After Toast tried to assess the fee, Shift4 promoted its SkyTab point-of-sale system with bonuses for new clients.



Add-ons to bills such as the Toast charge are dubbed "junk fees" because they are not always broken out separately, and what is provided in return is not explained. Toast said it assessed the fee with "the best of intentions" but then conceded that people do not like to pay extra charges.



Isaacman said assessing what are often called "junk fees" on customers raises the issue of trust, adding, "There is nothing technologically cosmic about ringing up a cheeseburger."



The founder said Shift4's biggest challenge is its global expansion. It expects to complete soon the acquisition of Finaro, a company that will give it a presence in Europe, and the company is looking at other targets.



Shift4's earnings per share based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) were 42 cents per share. GAAP does not allow for the exclusion of one-time items. GAAP total net income was $36.8 million, while adjusted net income was $63.4 million.



The company updated forecasts for the full year 2023, among them gross revenue of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion, up from $2.55 billion to $2.7 billion, and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $435 million to $460 million, up from $420 million to $440 million.



Some industry analysts focus on EBITDA because it excludes the effects of certain financing and accounting decisions to reveal a look at the company's operations.



Shift4 is based in Upper Saucon Township. Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR.



At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the share price was $64.60, up 84 cents. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $76.40 and as low as $36.33.