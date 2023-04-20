Shift4, a Lehigh County-based financial technology company, responded Thursday to a short-seller's report that criticized the company's accounting and leadership.

Shares in Shift4 fell Wednesday after Blue Orca Capital said the company used "aggressive" accounting techniques. Blue Orca also said Shift4 founder Jared Isaacman, a billionaire, was a net seller of company shares in 2022, and that the company board and executive team lacks independence because it includes Isaacman's family and friends.

The shares opened Wednesday at $67.90 and dropped as low as $57.88 after the Blue Orca commentary, before closing at $62.59, down 7.8%. At 10:08 a.m. Thursday, the shares were up 4.5% to $65.39. Shift4 shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR.

Short-sellers make money by borrowing shares they consider to be over-valued and selling them later. If the shares fall, the "short" returns the borrowed shares and keeps the difference as profit.

For example, a short-seller might buy 100 shares at $100 each and sell them immediately for $10,000. If the shares fall to $50, the short could buy 100 shares for $5,000 to cover the loan, pocketing the $5,000 difference. The term "short" is in contrast to the typical "long" buy-and-hold strategy.

If the shares instead rise in price, the short-seller risks big losses. If many short-sellers try cut their losses, demand for shares soars and the price jumps more, resulting in a "short squeeze."

Isaacman, Shift4's chief executive officer, addressed Blue Orca's criticism in a letter to shareholders Thursday.

"Having founded this business when I was 16 and spending the last 24 years in constant pursuit of improvement, I am no stranger to critics," he wrote. "We knew long before our first day at the New York Stock Exchange that operating a public company attracts critics, both fairly and unfairly. I don’t fault these cynics for trying to do their job, but they’ve got it wrong on FOUR and in many plain and obvious ways."

Isaacman said his share count dropped in 2022 because of donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"I only purchased shares in 2022 and never sold stock on the market as it was implied," the letter says.

Isaacman also said he has never received a "margin call," which is a demand from a broker that an investor deposit cash or securities to cover possible losses.

"I refinanced and reduced the size of my margin loan in December 2022," Isaacman wrote. Margin lending allows borrowing against securities held in a brokerage account.

"I am and will continue to be the largest shareholder for the foreseeable future -- and simply because I believe in our ability to keep winning," he wrote.

"For more than two decades, our growth and audited financial results, including our free cash flow generation, speak for themselves," he added.

"For those betting against us, keep in mind May 4th is just around the corner," Isaacman wrote. Shift4 is due to present first-quarter earnings May 4.

As of Thursday morning, Isaacman's real-time net worth, according to Forbes, was $2 billion. The market capitalization of Shift4 (current share price times number of shares outstanding) was $5.4 billion.

Shift4 is based in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, and moving later this year to Upper Saucon Township. Its point-of-sale systems process transactions at hotels, restaurants, stadiums and other venues. Clients include the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League, Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia and Oriole Park at Camden Yards stadium in Baltimore.

Isaacman founded Shift4 in the basement of his family's New Jersey home in 1999.