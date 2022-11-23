Lehigh Valley residents may not know that a growing financial-technology company calls the region home, but they have almost certainly used Shift4 Payments Inc.'s technology.

If they have ordered a Whopper, or watched a game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, or had breakfast at Denny's, Shift4 was right there, processing their transaction.

Shift4 is everywhere, but in a quiet way.

"We often sit behind the scenes," President Taylor Lauber said in an interview. "We want our customers' brands to speak first, and for us to be a name that they rely on."

The company that started in the basement of then-teenage Jared Isaacman's family home in 1999 now processes billions of transactions annually.

"Billion" comes up a lot when describing the company. Shift4 is valued at about $4 billion, and Isaacman's personal net worth is about $1.4 billion, according to Forbes, placing him among the 2,000 wealthiest people in the world. The company processes more than 3.5 billion payments annually, for a total transaction value of more than $200 billion.

The company went public on June 5, 2020. Shares in Shift4 trade under the ticker symbol FOUR on the New York Stock Exchange.

Founder Isaacman is chief executive, and Lauber is chief strategy officer in addition to being president.

The current headquarters is in Hanover Township (Lehigh County), but Shift4 is taking 75,000 square feet at the Dun & Bradstreet building in Center Valley next year. The 3501 Corporate Parkway building in Upper Saucon Township has the space the growing company needs.

"The Lehigh Valley has been an excellent home to the company," Lauber said when discussing the move. About 400 Shift4 employees will work at the new office, and 600 of the company's 2,100 workers are in the Valley.

Shift4 has made the move from a basement to the NYSE and a market capitalization of billions, and Lauber said more growth is on the way, but the company will grow with discipline and profitably.

"We're growing immensely fast on a headcount (employment) basis and a revenue basis, but more importantly, it's on a profitable basis," he said. Lauber said some companies in the field are laying off employees, while Shift4 is adding to its staff.

The company had 400 employees in 2017, and now has more than five times that number.

Shift4 needs staff in human resources and finance as it grows, but the hiring focus is on technology.

"The core tenet is technology," Lauber said. "We view this as a time to lean into technology talent."

As other companies pull back from hiring, Shift4 can grab the best candidates.

"The quality of resumes we're getting is exceptional," Lauber said. "Employees realize they want to work for a company that's profitable and that they know will be around."

Employees also get a stake in Shift4's future. Lauber said 42% of Shift4 shares are employee-owned. Stock benefits for employees at every level motivate the workforce to focus on profit: "Everyone's keeping an eye on the bottom line," Lauber said.

Investors are keeping an eye on Shift4's results too, and 59 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hold the stock, according to etf.com.

Shift4's early focus was on the hospitality industry, where it has a big market share.

"We're in about 40% of the hotels in the country, about a third of the table-service restaurants in the country use our technology," Lauber said.

The hospitality focus expanded into sports and entertainment arenas.

"We had zero stadiums at the time of our IPO in June 2020," Lauber said. The company is in more than 120 now, including State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, and Nissan Stadium, where the Tennessee Titans play.

The company saw the need to diversify its customer base during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lauber said. Gambling is a growth industry, and Shift4 is all in. The company recently announced a deal to serve the casinos and other venues of the Chickasaw Nation, a Native American tribe.

Gambling in-person and over the Internet is growing fast, Lauber said.

"Online gaming is a huge trend in the payment space as it becomes regulated and more and more states legalize it," he said.

Shift4 also serves charities, helping them collect donations. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is one of its clients.

Now, Shift4 is expanding internationally with services in 35 different countries.

All the growth of the past 23 years and the opportunities ahead have not changed the company's philosophy, Lauber said. The focus is and will be on making money, setting a steady course regardless of the economic environment.

"We have to be disciplined when times are euphoric," he said, "despite all of our growth and the investment it requires."

One thing never changes: "Our goal is operating profitably," Lauber said.

"Shift4 is in pretty rarified air in terms of being able to hire 400 when others are cutting jobs," he said, and the company is still boosting its revenue and income.

Shift4 shares on the New York Stock Exchange closed Tuesday at $44.83. In the past 52 weeks, FOUR has traded as high as $66.86 and as low as $29.39.