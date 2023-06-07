Shift4 is integrating its payment-processing technology into a system that allows casino gamblers to get funds from debit cards while playing table games.



Shift4 will work with Light & Wonder Inc. (formerly Scientific Games), a maker of casino games and online betting products. Light & Wonder's AToM (access to on demand money) system lets players at table games get funds without having to go to an ATM or the casino credit manager. Players can swipe their debit card at the table, get funds electronically and gamble on, without having to take a break or put cash on the table.



The AToM system increases "player retention," casino speak for keeping gamblers engaged, and it keeps the game moving, according to a statement from Light & Wonder and Shift4.



Lehigh County-based Shift4 will add its payment-processing technology into Light & Wonder's cashless system.



Shift4 has a big market share in processing payments for restaurants and hotels, and is expanding into sports venues and gambling.



"Light & Wonder is a leader in cashless solutions for casinos, and Shift4 is excited to enhance the player experience for its customers," Anthony Perez, Shift4's senior vice president of new verticals. "Verticals" is business jargon for markets where businesses serve specific customers and their needs.



Light & Wonder is traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol LNW. Its shares closed Wednesday at $66.03. Shift4, or FOUR on the New York Stock Exchange, closed at $67.46.