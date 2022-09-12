Shift4 Payments Inc., a Lehigh County-based payment-processer, has introduced SkyTab POS, a point-of-sale system for restaurants.

Point-of-sale technology is the modern equivalent of the cash register: it provides a way for customers to pay for meals but in addition to cash, POS accepts credit, debit and more.

SkyTab uses Android-based software and includes online ordering and reservations, marketing tools and loyalty programs, and mobile devices for tableside ordering and payment.

It can also connect to delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.

In case of an internet outage, SkyTab's "hybrid cloud" structure serves as a backup.

Shift4 said SkyTab is already being tested at the United Center arena in Chicago, and the Toyota Center in Houston.

"SkyTab POS is the culmination of Shift4’s decades of experience as a leader in restaurant technology," said Mike Russo, Shift4's chief technology officer, in a statement.

He said a third of U.S. restaurants already use Shift4 brands and payment-processing services.

Shift4 trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. It closed at $47.50 on Friday. In the past 52 weeks, Shift4 has traded as high as high as $87.66 and as low as $29.39.

The company's headquarters is in Hanover Township. Jared Isaacman, who founded the company as a teenager and is now 39, is worth an estimated $1.5 billion as of Monday, according to Forbes' Real Time Net Worth calculation. That makes him the 1,847th richest person in the world.