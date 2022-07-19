ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shift4 Payments Inc., the Allentown-based company that processes more than $200 billion in transactions annually, has added New Orleans sports fans to its customer base.
The NFL's Saints and the NBA's Pelicans have chosen Shift4 as their payment service.
The company works with teams in every major sports league and with college teams, and in many other businesses.
"Our advanced payments technologies will enable the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans to modernize and enhance the ticket-purchasing experience," Michael Isaacman, chief commercial officer of Shift4, said in a statement.
Shift4 says its technology allows teams to make the purchasing process simpler and less expensive.
Shift4 has been expanding its sports business, announcing agreements with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans earlier this year. It processes transactions at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, home of the 76ers and the Flyers.
The company was founded in 1999 by Jared Isaacman, Shift4's chief executive officer. Forbes estimates Isaacman's wealth at $1.1 billion. He started the company at age 16 in the basement of his family's home, according to Shift4's website.