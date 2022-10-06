HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Shift4 Payments Inc., a Lehigh County-based payment-processing company, has added an executive from the José Andrés restaurant and media group to its board.

Sam Bakhshandehpour, president of the restaurant owner's ThinkFoodGroup, will serve on Shift4's compensation and audit committees.

"We are confident that Sam's deep experience in the restaurant, hospitality, gaming and media industries" and his background in investment banking will help Shift4 grow, Jared Isaacman, chairman and chief executive officer of Shift4 said in a statement.

Bakhshandehpour's background includes mergers and acquisitions, according to Shift4. He has worked for J.P. Morgan Securities and was chief executive of sbe Entertainment, a hotel and restaurant company.

He is a graduate of Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, according to the Shift4 statement.

José Andrés promoted the "small plates" movement in the U.S. restaurant industry. His company operates more than 30 restaurants, produces television programs and publishes books and newsletters.

Shift4 is based in Hanover Township. Isaacman founded the company when he was a teenager. His net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion, according to Forbes' Real Time Net Worth calculations.

Shares in Shift4 trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. Shares last traded at $47.56 as of Thursday morning, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.91 billion.

Shift4 shares have traded as high as $81.91 and as low as $29.39 in the last 52 weeks.