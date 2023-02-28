Shares of Shift4 Payments Inc., a Lehigh County-based payment processor, jumped 13% Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings.
Shares in the company, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR, reached $64.41 at the close, up from $57.06 on Monday.
Founder and Chief Executive Jared Isaacman said in a letter to shareholders that the quarter was "reasonably strong." Investors may have found that to be an understatement. Shift4's results exceeded Wall Street estimates and buyers pushed the share price up.
The share gain pushed Isaacman up the Forbes Real Time Net Worth list. His wealth increased an estimated $214 million on Tuesday for a total of $2 billion. That makes him the 1,474th richest person in the world, according to Forbes.
Isaacman also said the company is focusing on controlling costs and is "committed to maintaining flat as possible headcount" from the levels at the end of 2022. That is, it will not be adding employees, but may hire talented people who become available during a potential economic downturn.
Fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $40.5 million, or 47 cents per share on an adjusted basis, the company said before the start of trading Tuesday. Adjusted earnings exclude some items that the company considers to be one-time or unusual. Revenue was $199.4 million, up 36% from the fourth quarter of 2021.
Isaacman said 2022 was a year of growth.
"We invested in headcount, released new products and further monetized assets unique to Shift4. We ended the year with a strong balance sheet, which we view as fully affording us the flexibility to continue investing" in the company, he said in a statement.
"We fully intend to take advantage of the abundance of talent that has recently become available from our fintech competitors to selectively upgrade talent at Shift4 as opposed to adding to it," Isaacman said.
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $94.4 million for the fourth quarter. Some industry analysts use adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the effects of some financing and accounting decisions, to get a clear picture of a company's operations.
Shift4 processes payments across the U.S. and is expanding globally. It works with stadiums, restaurants and hotels. Clients include Denny's, Burger King, the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans of the National Football League.
For the year 2023, Shift4 forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $410 to $435 million, up 42% to 50% year-on-year, and gross revenue (excluding network fees) of $915 million to $955 million, up 26% to 31% over 2022.
Shift4 was founded in the basement of Isaacman's New Jersey family home in 1999. It is now based in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, and will move later this year to Upper Saucon Township.
