Shift4 Payments Inc., a Lehigh County-based payment processor, is going global.



The company has started processing transactions in Europe using its SkyTab point-of-sale system for restaurants.



Shift4 already processes billions of transactions annually in U.S. hotels, restaurants, stadiums and other businesses.



"This is just the first step as we launch a truly global unified payments experience around the world," Jared Isaacman, founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement.



Isaacman founded was in now Shift4 in the basement of his family home in New Jersey in 1999, when he was 16. Forbes Real Time Net Worth calculator estimates his current wealth at $1.7 billion, up about $200 million since early last week as Shift4's stock has gained in value.



The company employs about 2,100 people and is based in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. It will move to Upper Saucon Township next year.



In addition to the use of the SkyTab at point-of-sale in Europe, Shift4 is also introducing its VenueNext mobile ordering technology at stadiums, arenas, theme parks, hotels and other facilities.



"These successful cross-border transactions through our flagship commerce technology solutions are an important milestone as we expand our services to Europe and beyond," Isaacman said in the statement.



In 2023, Shift4 will expand SkyTab and VenueNext in Europe to handle credit-card sales and transactions when cards at not present.



Shares in Shift4 trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. At 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, shares were trading at $53.68, up $1.14 on the day. The market capitalization of the company (shares outstanding times current price) was $4.4 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.



About 42% of the shares in Shift4 are owned by employees, President Taylor Lauber said in an interview last month. Stock benefits for employees motive the workforce to seek profitability, Lauber said: "Everybody's keeping an eye on the bottom line."