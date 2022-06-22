Tennessee Titans fans buying beer, food and souvenirs this fall at Nissan Stadium will pay using a point-of-sale system run by an Allentown company.
The NFL team said in a joint statement that Shift4 Payments Inc. will handle payments at the Nashville stadium starting July 30, with the WWE SummerSlam pro wrestling event.
In addition to Titans' games, the stadium hosts concerts, with a recent record for the venue of 57,211 fans of country singer Kenny Chesney.
"Shift4’s cutting-edge technology will make purchasing food, beverage, and merchandise seamless and easy for all events at the stadium,” said Gil Beverly, senior vice president of the Titans.
For Shift4, the agreement expands access to Nashville, which the company says is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., according to Anthony Perez, Shift4's head of enterprise.
The Nashville agreement marks another move into major league sports for Shift4. In May, the company said it was taking over online and in-person transaction processing at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, home of the Flyers and 76ers. The venue also hosts concerts, college games and other events.
Shift4 was founded in 1994 by Jared Isaacman and processes more than $200 billion in payments annually, according to its website. Isaacman's net worth is estimated at $1.1 billion by Forbes.
Shift4 Payments shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. They were trading at $32.42 on Wednesday, up 91 cents. In the last 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $103.37 and as low as $29.94.
The market capitalization of the company (shares outstanding times current price) is about $3 billion.