Shift4, a Lehigh County-based financial-technology firm, says it will help customers and restaurants fend off "junk fees" added to online orders.
Shift4 did not mention any specific competitors in its statement Thursday, but Toast may be the target of Shift4's promotion of its SkyTab point-of-sale system.
Boston-based Toast made a 180-degree flip eight days ago, dropping an unpopular 99-cent fee on some orders. The Toast fee is now "toast."
Toast's problem may be Shift4's opportunity.
Customers hate junk fees, mysterious extra charges that appear on orders for no apparent reason and are not always broken out separately. Toast apparently did not expect the backlash from people who order, and restaurant owners.
In fact, Toast "had the best of intentions" when adding the fee, Toast Chief Executive Chris Comparato actually said July 19.
"That is not how the change was perceived by some of you," his online statement said, pointing out the obvious - people do not like paying extra fees. Toast "made the wrong decision," he conceded in the statement that said the 99-cent fee would be dropped.
After the Toast situation, Shift4 is trying to recruit restaurants to install its SkyTab point-of-sale system with a $1 payment for each online order received for three months. Shift4 will also offer restaurants as much as $5,000 to encourage them to switch to SkyTab from competing systems. The offers are subject to conditions and a time limit.
"Clearly some of our competitors are looking for new revenue streams and they are getting creative and aggressive with billing tactics," Jared Isaacman, founder and chief executive of Shift4, said in a statement. Again, he did not mention Toast.
Isaacman said his company's system provides an alternative for restaurant owners who do not want to pay junk fees or pass them on to customers.
"This is really about trust," he said. "We don't take our customers for granted and certainly don't subscribe to imposing fees that create friction between them and their patrons."
Shift4 processes payments at restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues and stadiums, including the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the price was $67.44. In the last 52 weeks, shares have traded as high as $76.40 and as low as $33.73.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.6 billion. Shift4's headquarters is in Upper Saucon Township.
Shift4 recruits restaurants that seek to avoid junk fees
Shift4, a Lehigh County-based financial-technology firm, says it will help customers and restaurants fend off "junk fees" added to online orders.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Shift4 recruits restaurants that seek to avoid junk fees
- Business owners cautiously optimistic of reopening of Wire Mill Bridge
- POLICE: Report of suspicious package at Lehigh Co. Government Center unfounded
- ASD once again looking for a new principal, source confirms demotion of Cheryl Clark from Allen HS
- United Way awards $310,000 in grants through Fund for Racial Justice and Equity
- Juvenile arrested following stolen vehicle pursuit, assault on Bethlehem Police officer
- National retail chain eyeing 2024 opening of 1st Lehigh Valley store in Whitehall
- Wawa boosts property values, as site on East Broad Street in Bethlehem goes for $4 million
- Sunflowers, corn and more expected to attract customers during Seiple Farms festival
- Batteries leak toxic fumes after tractor-trailer overturns on Rt. 378 off ramp, driver charged
Berks Area News
- Pat's Steaks sued by family of man killed in 2021 fatal shooting
- Barrio Alegría to perform original play 'The Archenemy' at free Reading event
- Tower Health cardiologist stresses importance of AEDs
- Father-son duo visit Baseballtown on quest to hit 20 baseball parks in 21 days
- Police search for person throwing frozen bananas at cars in Tilden
- Muhlenberg residents still struggling with cleanup, getting assistance, in aftermath of flash floods
- Houlahan announces upcoming childhood literacy resource fair and town hall in Reading
- Reading planners advance proposal to expand church in former restaurant
- Film shooting in Reading among only 39 approved nationally during SAG-AFTRA strike
- Mt. Penn Borough Council discusses Antietam SD's plan for upcoming school year
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Shift4 recruits restaurants that seek to avoid junk fees
- Stock market today: Wall Street rally fades as investors review upbeat economic, earnings reports
- Deep dive into Meta's algorithms shows that America's political polarization has no easy fix
- Republican-led committee calls off vote to hold Meta's Mark Zuckerberg in contempt
- A car-carrying cargo ship burning near a Dutch bird habitat stokes environmental worries
- Norfolk Southern says cost of fiery Ohio derailment doubles to $803 million as cleanup continues
- How the coup in Niger could expand the reach of Islamic extremism, and Wagner, in West Africa
- As e-bikes proliferate, so do deadly fires blamed on exploding lithium-ion batteries
- Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch lays off hundreds of US corporate workers after sales slump
- CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage's account
Entertainment News
- Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater 'full-on dating'
- Francia Raisa refollows Selena Gomez on Instagram after birthday message
- 'No medical cause' given for Sinead O'Connor's death
- Theo James' work with refugees inspired by his grandfather's plight
- 'She was the perfect person to lean on': Maria Menounos sought surrogacy advice from Kim Kardashian
- Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello working out custody of dog Bubbles
- Sigourney Weaver reveals secret to lasting marriage
- RAW: NV: BMW TUPAC WAS SHOT IN ON SALE FOR $1.75M
- 5 Celebrities Who Have Spoken Against Photo Editing
- Six in 10 LGBTQ+ adults don't feel accepted by some of their closest friends and family