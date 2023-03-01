Shares of Shift4 rose for a second day after the financial technology company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings that exceeded Wall Street estimates.
Shift4 shares, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR, rose $4.93, or 7.6%, to $69.43 on Wednesday.
The gain in shares over two days has increased founder Jared Isaacman's net worth by about $350 million, according to an estimate by Forbes.
The shares gained 13% Tuesday after the Lehigh County-based company's earnings report. Shift4 reported adjusted net income of $40.5 million, or adjusted earnings per share of 47 cents, exceeding estimates by 2 cents. Adjusted net income excludes some items that the company considers one-time or unusual.
In a letter to shareholders Tuesday, Chief Executive Isaacman said the quarter was "reasonably strong." He added that Shift4 is focused on controlling costs and not adding employees, though it remains open to bringing in talented people who become available during a potential economic downturn.
The share gain has pushed Isaacman higher up the Forbes list of billionaires. He is worth about $2.1 billion, or $350 million more than before earnings were reported, based on Forbes Real Time Net Worth estimate. That places him at No. 1,399 in the world.
Shift4 processes payments for hotels, restaurants, stadiums, and other venues. Clients include major league sports teams, Burger King, Denny's, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Isaacman founded the company in 1999 in the basement of his family home in New Jersey. He was 16.
Shift4 is based in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, and will move to Upper Saucon Township later this year.
