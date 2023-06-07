Shift4 has moved into Europe, into new markets, and into some of the biggest stadiums in America.



Now, the payment-processing company is moving to Upper Saucon Township.



Shift4 is leaving Hanover Township (Lehigh County) to take over 75,000 square feet at the Dun & Bradstreet building at 3501 Corporate Parkway in Center Valley. The move starts in earnest next week.



"The Lehigh Valley has been an excellent home to the company," Taylor Lauber, president and chief strategy officer, said during an interview in November. At that time, the plan was for about 400 Shift4 employees to work at the Upper Saucon office.



The company has grown and needs more space. What is now Shift4 was founded by Jared Isaacman in 1999 in the basement of his family's New Jersey home. He was 16.



The company has since grown. It went public in 2020 and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Founder Isaacman is chief executive, and what was once a teenager's enterprise now has a market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) of $5.6 billion.



Isaacman is worth about $2.1 billion, according to Forbes Real Time Net Worth list, making him the 1,465th wealthiest person in the world as of Wednesday afternoon. Elon Musk of Tesla and Twitter is No. 1 at $214.4 billion, but Isaacman is ahead of the likes of telecom billionaire Craig McCaw (No. 1,505), NBA star and investor Michael Jordan (No. 1,527) and Tim Cook, chief executive of Apple Inc. (No. 1,605).



Shift4's early focus was in the hospitality industry: restaurants and hotels. It has a big share of that market, but it has expanded into handling transactions for stadiums and casinos, among other businesses.



The company does not maintain a high profile, but anybody who has had breakfast at Denny's, ordered a Whopper at Burger King or watched a game recently at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia has been a customer.



Shift4's point-of-sale systems also handle sales for Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles of Major League Baseball, and it processes payments for fans of the National Football League's New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and others.



Shift4's goal is to keep lines moving, so fans can spend more time watching and less time waiting.



About half of Shift4's staff in Hanover Township will make the move to Center Valley starting next week, with the rest due to head a few miles south to Upper Saucon in the subsequent weeks.



Shares in Shift4 are traded under the ticker symbol FOUR. As of 3:39 p.m. Wednesday, the price was $67.34.



In the last 52 weeks, shares have traded as high as $76.40 and as low as $29.39.