Shift4 Payments Inc., a company that processes billions of transactions annually, is moving its headquarters to Upper Saucon Township next year.



The company's base is in Hanover Township (Lehigh County) now. Shift4 will move sometime in the second quarter of 2023, depending on when the space at the Dun & Bradstreet building at 3501 Corporate Parkway in Center Valley is ready.



Shift4 will take about 75,000 square feet at the D&B building, Taylor Lauber, the company's president and chief strategy officer, said in an interview Thursday.



"We're growing immensely fast on a headcount basis," Lauber said. About 400 Shift4 employees will work at the Upper Saucon township office.



In 2017, Shift4 had 400 employees total, Lauber said. Now it has 2,100, with about 600 of them in the Lehigh Valley.



Shift4 processes payments at restaurants, hotels, stadiums and other businesses. Its client list includes Popeyes, Burger King, Outback Steakhouse and Denny's, among many others. The company also serves non-profit groups and charities.



Shift4 went public in June 2020. At that time, it had zero stadiums on its client list, Lauber said. Now, it has more than 120, including the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.



Jared Isaacman founded the company in the basement of his family's home when he was a teenager. That was in 1999. He is now chairman and chief executive, and a billionaire.



The Forbes Real Time Net Worth calculator estimated Isaacman's wealth as of Thursday at $1.5 billion, though it fluctuates by tens of millions daily.



Isaacman was No. 1,853 in the world on the Forbes wealth list Thursday. Elon Musk of Tesla and Twitter was No. 1 at $191.4 billion.



The company has a market capitalization (number of shares outstanding times current price) of about $4 billion. Shares in Shift4 trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. The shares traded at $48.00 in late trading Thursday.



In the past 52 weeks, Shift4 shares have traded as high as $67.29 and as low as $29.39.