Shift4 Payments, a Lehigh County-based financial-technology company, has added an online timeshare marketplace to its client list.

Shift4 will handle all payments for RedWeek.com, which publishes resort ratings and reviews, and posts timeshare rental and resale postings. A timeshare is a right to use a property for a certain amount of time each year. Some timeshares include annual maintenance fees.

RedWeek is based in Orlando, Florida, and was founded in 2002.

Shift4's headquarters is in Upper Saucon Township. It processes payments for restaurants, hotels, arenas and major league teams. Clients include the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans of the National Football League.

Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the share price was $53.75.

In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $76.40 and as low as $36.33.

