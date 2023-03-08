Shift4 has added Premier Productions, a live-event promoter, to its client list.
Meanwhile, shares in the Lehigh County-based financial technology company continued the climb that started after Shift4 reported strong fourth-quarter earnings Feb. 28.
Premier Productions promotes faith-based and family events, along with country music. Its lineup includes Hillsong United, Chris Tomlin, Bluey, We The Kingdom, and more. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company has sold more than 20 million tickets since it was founded in 1996, according to a joint statement from Shift4 and Premier Productions.
Shift4 will process payments for all tickets sold through Premier's in-house ticket platform. Shift4 processes payments for hotels and restaurants, including Denny's and Burger King, and has been moving into live events. Its clientele includes the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League, the Cleveland Cavaliers of the National Basketball Association, and many arenas, including the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
The agreement will make buying tickets easier, the companies said.
"Shift4's secure technology will enable us to streamline the ticket-buying process," Michael Pugh, chief executive and owner of Premier, said in the statement.
"In the entertainment world, the fan experience is key," said Michael Perez, a Shift4 senior vice president.
Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually and is expanding into Europe. The company was founded by Jared Isaacman in the basement of his New Jersey home. Chief Executive Isaacman now has a fortune estimated by Forbes at more than $2 billion.
Shares in the company are traded under the ticker symbol FOUR on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares were trading at $70.76, up $2.50, at 1:48 p.m. on Wednesday.
Shift4 shares have risen steadily since Feb 28, when it announced fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations.
The shares closed at $57.06 on Feb. 27 and have gained more than 20% since.
Shift4's headquarters is in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, and will be moving to Upper Saucon Township later this year.
Shift4 to process payments for Premier Productions, adding another live-entertainment client
Shift4 has added Premier Productions, a live-event promoter, to its client list.
Tags
- Client
- Shift4 Payments Inc.
- Lehigh County
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Tennessee
- Jared Isaacman
- Philadelphia
- Bluey
- New Jersey
- Denny's
- New Orleans Saints
- Upper Saucon Township
- Michael Perez
- Burger King
- Hanover Township
- Arizona Cardinals
- Wells Fargo Center
- National Basketball Association
- Michael Pugh
- Europe
- Nashville
- Chris Tomlin
- National Football League
- Financial Technology
- Forbes
- Wells Fargo
- Shift4
- Secure Technology
- Peer-to-peer Computing
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Shift4 to process payments for Premier Productions, adding another live-entertainment client
- Woman opens downtown Bethlehem notary office in memory of late daughter
- Advocates gather at Lehigh Valley Hospital, deliver letter asking hospital not to send comatose patient back to home country
- Pa. Senate votes to confirm Michelle Henry as state's attorney general
- Investigator testifies in homicide trial of Lower Macungie man
- St. Luke's launches 6-month paid training program in sterile processing
- PPL says storm damage in Kentucky will not affect earnings outlook
- Police renew call for information in Lower Macungie assault
- River Pointe tax breaks will help bring in manufacturing jobs, project manager says
- Prom dress trends for 2023
Berks Area News
- Suspect in Colebrookdale Twp. robbery, kidnapping under arrest
- Reading City Hall closed due to power outage
- Pa. Senate votes to confirm Michelle Henry as state's attorney general
- Gov. Shapiro: State budget focuses on 'commonsense investments'
- Berks dog among 10 finalists to become Cadbury Bunny
- 'Riverdance' brings Ireland to Reading
- Central Berks Police arrest Reading woman for multiple straw gun purchases
- Gov. Shapiro unveils first budget proposal
- Take a sneak peek at new retail store coming to Cumru Township
- American Red Cross Heroes: Steven Varady and Samir Afif
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Tucker Carlson's scorn for Trump revealed in court papers
- Daughter unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
- Dutch government to restrict sales of processor chip tech
- Athletes sue Ivy League over its no-scholarship policy
- As bourbon booms, thirst for rare brands breeds skullduggery
- On tap: Booze still allowed on Amtrak in New Hampshire
- Shift4 to process payments for Premier Productions, adding another live-entertainment client
- US probes Tesla Autopilot, steering wheels that can come off
- Woman opens downtown Bethlehem notary office in memory of late daughter
- Powell says 'no decision' on the Fed's next move on rates
Entertainment News
- Seth Rogen admits negative film reviews 'hurt'
- Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's titles 'will be changed on royal website'
- Paris Hilton: ‘I was on ADHD meds when battling to conceive’
- Kerry Washington tells why she wore one of Whitney Houston’s most iconic dresses to celebrate Black excellence
- Queen Consort Camilla ‘grieving death of beloved brother-in-law’
- Cara Delevingne secretly went into rehab after seeing ‘heartbreaking’ pap shots
- After ‘The Winchesters’ Finale, How Do You Want the ‘Supernatural’ Universe to Continue? (POLL)
- Why Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian were questioned by the FBI
- Newly discovered ‘Gone With the Wind’ script reveals harsher depiction of slavery
- These acts have reportedly turned down an invite to perform at King Charles' coronation