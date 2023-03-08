Shift4 has added Premier Productions, a live-event promoter, to its client list.



Meanwhile, shares in the Lehigh County-based financial technology company continued the climb that started after Shift4 reported strong fourth-quarter earnings Feb. 28.



Premier Productions promotes faith-based and family events, along with country music. Its lineup includes Hillsong United, Chris Tomlin, Bluey, We The Kingdom, and more. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company has sold more than 20 million tickets since it was founded in 1996, according to a joint statement from Shift4 and Premier Productions.



Shift4 will process payments for all tickets sold through Premier's in-house ticket platform. Shift4 processes payments for hotels and restaurants, including Denny's and Burger King, and has been moving into live events. Its clientele includes the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League, the Cleveland Cavaliers of the National Basketball Association, and many arenas, including the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.



The agreement will make buying tickets easier, the companies said.



"Shift4's secure technology will enable us to streamline the ticket-buying process," Michael Pugh, chief executive and owner of Premier, said in the statement.



"In the entertainment world, the fan experience is key," said Michael Perez, a Shift4 senior vice president.



Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually and is expanding into Europe. The company was founded by Jared Isaacman in the basement of his New Jersey home. Chief Executive Isaacman now has a fortune estimated by Forbes at more than $2 billion.



Shares in the company are traded under the ticker symbol FOUR on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares were trading at $70.76, up $2.50, at 1:48 p.m. on Wednesday.



Shift4 shares have risen steadily since Feb 28, when it announced fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations.



The shares closed at $57.06 on Feb. 27 and have gained more than 20% since.



Shift4's headquarters is in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, and will be moving to Upper Saucon Township later this year.