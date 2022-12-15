Shift4 Payments Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Jared Isaacman discussed his company's past and prospects during a chat with the investment community last week.



He also broke a little news about 24 minutes into the interview by saying that taking the Lehigh County-based company private is not out of the question.



During the Dec. 7 interview at the UBS Global TMT Conference, Isaacman talked about starting a company in the basement of his family home in New Jersey, going through rapid growth, and getting through tough times in the COVID-19 pandemic and earlier global financial crises.



He also mentioned how the payment-processing company went public in June 2020, trading under the ticker symbol FOUR on the New York Stock Exchange.



Then when asked about whether he would consider taking the company private, he responded, "Absolutely." Based on the rest of his answer, no such move is imminent, and he also discussed how companies should aspire to be on traded markets.



Taking a company private entails arranging financing to buy out shareholders. Private companies do not have to disclose as much financial information, such as quarterly earnings reports, as public companies do.



"The company is way too cheap right now," Isaacman said. "I'm a buyer."



Shift4 shares closed at $52.24 Thursday on the NYSE. In the last 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $66.86 and as low as $29.39. They edged over $100 in April 2021.



The market has not set a high enough valuation on Shift4, he said, even as free cash flow has increased. Free cash flow, the money available after expenditures during a reporting period, is an indicator of the financial health of a business and its ability to invest in new opportunities.



Management already controls 41% of Shift4 stock, Isaacman said. The company's market value (shares outstanding times current price) is about $4.3 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.



"We're incredibly frustrated," Isaacman said during the UBS interview. "I think the stock is very much underappreciated."



Taylor Lauber, Shift4's president and chief strategy officer, pointed out another problem with being traded: additional public disclosures. That transparency comes at a cost, Lauber said.



"The competition has a lens (into operations) that there is no way they would have if we were a private company," Lauber said. He also said that the company is not focused on "near-term valuation."



Management sees value in being on the New York Stock Exchange, also known as "The Big Board." The NYSE is the world's largest stock exchange.



"This is where every company should aspire to be," Isaacman said. Still, he added, "If (the share price) gets too low, we'll see what we can do."



His comments may have helped already. Shift4 shares are up about 15% since the Dec. 7 interview.



The company has declined to comment further on the "going private" discussion.



Shift4 processes payments for hotels, restaurants, stadiums and other businesses. It is expanding into Europe.



The company is based now in Hanover Township and will move to Upper Saucon Township next year. It employs about 2,100 people, with 600 of them in the Lehigh Valley.