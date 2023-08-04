ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County jury has convicted a man from Shillington, Berks County, for his role in the 2021 Upper Macungie Township crash that left a man dead, District Attorney Jim Martin announced Friday.

The man, 41-year-old Jonathan A. Richards, was convicted of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and related charges.

The crash occurred around 4:35 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2021, at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Farmington Road in Upper Macungie Township. 26-year-old Wadnor Jean-Louis was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Martin, Richards was seriously injured in the crash and transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. There, he was found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.24% – three times the legal limit.

Richards is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 27.