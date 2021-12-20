LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - With less than a week away until Christmas, the final rush is beginning to get gifts on time to friends and family across the United States.
Important deadlines are right around the corner for United States Postal Service, UPS, FedEx and other shipping companies.
This week is expected to be the busiest of the year for holiday shipping and companies like the postal service are anticipating to sort more than 2 billion pieces of mail.
If you want your package to get to its destination by the holiday, Monday and Tuesday are the key days to get shipments out.
"Anyone who hasn't mailed, we recommend you get to the post office as soon as possible. The last cut off would be the 23rd, when you can get Priority Express," said Paul Smith, spokesperson for the United States Postal Service.
If you're a procrastinator, you're still in luck. The U.S. Postal Service says it's stepped up its game to be as efficient as possible this year.
"Last year was a challenge for every shipping company. This year we implemented part of a 10-year plan. We have 112 new machines that can process mail 12 times faster than what we were doing. We have one in the Lehigh Valley annex that's working great," said Smith.
40,000 new employees are also to thank, as crunch week begins.
"Last week, we processed 2.3 billion letters and packages nationwide. This week will be the heaviest delivery day, probably today and tomorrow," continued Smith.
UPS and FedEx also have Christmas deadlines beginning Tuesday.
FedEx says it's encouraging customers to not wait until the last moment to ship.
All three companies say they don't recommend dropping in a collection box this week. Instead, shipping professionals suggest speaking with a representative in person.
"I would recommend first checking the hours for your post office to make sure you get it in there," said Smith.
The United States Postal Service also says this is a big time of year for porch pirates. Smith says if you are not going to be home, you may want to have a friend or neighbor take them in so your packages are safe and sound for Christmas.