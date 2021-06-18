BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Summer officially starts on Sunday, so the holidays are probably the last thing on your mind. But you might want to think about them now.
The delays and high prices you had to deal with last year will likely be here again this year.
The supply chain is still maxed out.
"I think, in a nutshell, it's about as bad as it's been in decades," said Ahmed Rahman, an economist with Lehigh University in Bethlehem.
Ports are still backed up across the country, and around the globe.
"While it can handle one or two breaks in the link, this is a global pandemic, and there are multiple breaks in the chain," Rahman said.
The latest setback came just weeks ago. A COVID outbreak shut down ports in southern China, which has some of the world's busiest.
"We're going to see some of these shortages persist for months and possibly still into 2022. That's where inflation as a macroeconomic concern starts to take hold," Rahman said.
Meaning that not only may goods be harder to find, but more expensive, too.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week he thinks the inflation is "transitory."
Economist Kamran Afshar with DeSales University agrees.
"My thoughts are we will have some of it carry through the year, but I am more inclined to believe the chairman's point of view, that it will not go on much beyond the end of the year," Afshar said.
But with more outbreaks, and new variants, it may take a long while.
"We have distance to go, to go back to what we used to call normal," Afshar said.