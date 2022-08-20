ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Two people were shot early Saturday morning at the intersection of South 15th St. and Union St. in Allentown.

Ambulances were called to the scene, and two male victims were transported to the hospital.

One victim succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1). Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or via the Allentown Police Department website.