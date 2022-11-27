ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub.

Gunfire was reported at the VIP Lounge in Allentown at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The injured male was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).