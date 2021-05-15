ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police say one person is dead following a shooting in Allentown.
Just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, Allentown Police were responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 Block of North Hall Street.
Once on scene, officers say they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital where they later died.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1)
Anonymous text tips can be sent using the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or the Allentown Police Department website.