ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
It happened Saturday at approximately 11:53 p.m. in the 300 Block of North 16th Street.
Officers at the scene say when they arrived they found a 37-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his body.
The Allentown man was given emergency medical before being taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721.
You can also use the Text Tip Line (Tip 411) via the Allentown Police Department webpage. Tips can remain anonymous.