ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is recovering at the hospital following an early morning shooting in Allentown.
It happened Saturday just after 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North 5th Street.
Officers say once on scene they found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The person was treated on scene and taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or the Allentown Police Department website.