ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Three people were injured in a shooting in Allentown Friday night.

The Allentown Police Department responded to the 900 block of North 4th Street just after 1:00 a.m.

They say one woman and two men suffered gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allentown Police Criminal Investigation Division at (610) 437-7721.