WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.
It happened just after 5 a.m. at the Latest Food Trends restaurant in the 1200 block of MacArthur Road, police said on Twitter.
Shooting at Latest Food Trends, 1234 MacArthur Rd at 5:11am. Area is a crime scene, and MacArthur Rd closed both directions between Fairmont Ave & Jordan Parkway. Avoid the area. No further info at this time. pic.twitter.com/L54RzdY76S— Whitehall_Township_Police (@Whitehall_PD) November 27, 2020
Police did not comment on injuries or how many people were involved, but said the area is a crime scene.
Police tape surrounds the parking lot in front of the restaurant and nearby businesses.
MacArthur Road is closed between Fairmont Avenue and Jordan Parkway, and people are asked to avoid the area.
Authorities did not release further details.