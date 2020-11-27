Whitehall Township shooting scene police pics
Whitehall police | Twitter

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

It happened just after 5 a.m. at the Latest Food Trends restaurant in the 1200 block of MacArthur Road, police said on Twitter.

Police did not comment on injuries or how many people were involved, but said the area is a crime scene.

Police tape surrounds the parking lot in front of the restaurant and nearby businesses.

MacArthur Road is closed between Fairmont Avenue and Jordan Parkway, and people are asked to avoid the area.

Authorities did not release further details.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.