ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police converged on a scene after a shooting was reported overnight.
Police responded to the area of North Mohr and Allen streets shortly after midnight Friday.
Officers set up police tape and placed evidence markers in the area, near what appeared to be bullets on the ground.
Police were also searching the area with flashlights.
Police have not said what happened, but said it is under investigation.
The scene is just a few blocks away from a shooting earlier this week that left a person injured. Someone was shot in the leg late Monday night in the area of Fifth and Liberty streets, police said.
That same night, about 20 minutes before that shooting, a man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in the 700 block of Lehigh Street.
Police have not said if anyone is facing charges in either shooting.