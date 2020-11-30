Emmaus shop owner Kristen Hess has overwhelming gratitude for those who made this Small Business Saturday a success.
"Most small businesses aren't sure if we are going to be here. So having a great small business Saturday after nine months questioning if we are going to make it means a lot," Hess said through tears.
Hess owns Let's Play Books in Emmaus, and says a better-than-expected Small Business Saturday will sustain the independent bookstore through the holiday season.
"It's emotional. You don't open and run a small business seven days a week if you don't love it," she said.
Over in Allentown, owner Stephanie Morffi of STEP in 4 MOR says although sales were down compared to last year, they were still better than expected.
"I wasn't sure how it would be, some people aren't quite comfortable shopping yet," Morffi said.
Small businesses have been hit hard this year. According to Forbes, more than 30,000 retailers closed nationwide during the pandemic.
"We matched last year's Small Business Saturday, which for me was fantastic," said Santo Napoli, head of Allentown's Downtown Business Alliance and owner of men's clothing store Assembly 88.
Napoli says the goal of businesses is to grow, but during a pandemic, treading water is a win.
The question remains for how long.
"It's great to have Small Business Saturday, but what we really need is a small business December," Napoli said.
"We have such loyal customers we would not be here right now if it weren't for them," Morffi added.
A shopping trend small businesses hope plays a big role no matter the day of the week.