Greetings, foodies and shoppers!

My name is Ryan Kneller, and I hope to form a close connection with all of you as I take the reins of 69 News' rebranded weekly column, Shop Talk, covering the region's ever-changing retail and restaurant landscape.

I'm a Lehigh Valley native who continues to call the area home, and I'm excited to pursue tips, scan storefronts and scour social media — all in the name of bringing you the latest, in-depth news relating to the beat.

As a reporter who previously covered these exact types of stories locally for nearly a decade, I already have my finger on the pulse of these industries and am eager to delve into them even further in the years to come.

I welcome any and all tips stemming from Reading to Phillipsburg and everywhere in between.

So, if you see a "coming soon" or "grand opening" sign, hear through the grapevine about a new shop or eatery or have plans to open your own brick-and-mortar business, make sure to send a message with pertinent details to ryan.kneller@wfmz.com.

It truly takes a village to produce high-quality journalism, and I'm honored to work alongside dozens of talented WFMZ journalists, some of whose business-related coverage will appear in these weekly roundups.

In this inaugural Shop Talk column, you'll learn about new locations of convenience store chains Wawa and Sheetz, a handful of Allentown area restaurants, a new Lehigh County brewery and winery and more.

Allentown area eats

Allentown is abuzz with activity these days, with a new restaurant opening downtown and another nearing completion on the East Side.

In Center City, a food truck dishing out fresh eats and friendly conversation has expanded to include a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Red Ticket Cafe, which launched as a mobile business in summer 2021, last month opened its first quick-service eatery at 840 W. Hamilton St.

The space, on the ground floor of the Alvin H. Butz Corporate Center, previously housed other dining establishments, including American-continental restaurant Sangria and, most recently, breakfast and lunch eatery Billy’s Downtown Diner.

Red Ticket, known for its "scratch-made food that promises to bring big flavors," offers online ordering for pickup as well as on-site dining.

Breakfast and lunch are served Monday through Friday, and evening events with partnering breweries, live entertainment and more are set to begin Nov. 11.

"Running a food-service business together has been our dream for about seven years, and it's amazing to see it blossom so quickly," said Christine Serrill, who's operating Red Ticket Cafe with her fiancé and the business' executive chef, Alan Gaul.

"Within the first three months of launching our truck in late 2021, the response was overwhelmingly positive and we booked out appearances for the rest of the year," Serrill said. "The restaurant eventually became necessary as we continued to grow and needed a bigger kitchen for catering orders."

Over the past year, the Sellersville couple built a strong following for Red Ticket by visiting several Lehigh Valley craft breweries.

A weekly rotating menu showcases made-from-scratch American cuisine, including specialty burgers, sandwiches, salads and soups.

Popular breakfast items include avocado toast, coffee cake, French toast stacks, a mixed fruit yogurt parfait, pork roll sandwich with egg and cheese, short rib Benedict with home fries, breakfast sliders (your choice of meat, egg and cheese) and Red Ticket breakfast box (fresh fruit, walnuts, cubed Munster and cheddar cheese and lightly toasted multigrain bread with a poached medium egg).

Lunch offerings include soups such as broccoli cheddar, French onion and bacon corn chowder; melts and sandwiches such as a ham and gouda melt and grilled chicken sandwich; and loaded fresh-cut chips such as "The Little Piggy" (white cheese sauce with pork, shredded cheddar, crumbled bacon, red ticket sauce and scallions).

"Our top sellers, which are almost always on the menu, include a pulled pork mac and cheese melt, Red Ticket Rachel sandwich and a cowboy burger," Serrill said.

Gourmet coffee drinks, including lattes and macchiato, are also available. Customers can make their own beverages using a Nespresso machine, various syrups and other products at the espresso bar, or have a worker prepare the drink for them.

Scratch-made cookies, cakes and other baked goods are also featured.

"We specialize in elevated comfort food, but we offer a little bit of everything," Serrill said. "We've done everything from chicken Marsala and Italian pot roast to cheddar-crusted burritos with pulled pork and mac and cheese. We put our own spin on most items, and everything is scratch-made – from our sauces, croutons and frizzled onions to our soups, desserts and meats that we braise for eight hours."

Info: 484-999-0964; redticketcafe1@gmail.com.

***

On the city's East Side, Tipsy's Bar & Lounge, offering food, cocktails and nightlife, is expected to open by the end of November at 462 Union Blvd., co-owner Chris Tiscio said.

Tiscio and his business partner, Anthony DeLeon, took over the former Bull & Bear Restaurant following its closure in the spring after more than 35 years of business.

The pair "completely gutted" the building, installing new dry wall, light fixtures, kitchen equipment and more, Tiscio said. Exterior improvements include new façade paint, signage and a 40-seat patio.

"We redid the whole kit and caboodle," Tiscio said. "The kitchen was the biggest overhaul."

In the dining room, upholstered banquettes, booths and chairs were installed along with anti-slip, synthetic slate flooring.

Additionally, a new 12-seat granite bar will serve a wide variety of beer, wine and classic and signature cocktails. Daily happy hour specials will be featured, and eight taps will pour craft beer and other other drinks such as Twisted Tea, Tiscio said.

"We're really stoked to bring a fun spot for people — friends, families, coworkers, everyone — to gather for great food and drinks in Allentown," Tiscio said.

The 110-seat Tipsy's will operate in similar fashion to Bethlehem's Corked 2.0, a restaurant and nightlife venue that Tiscio also operates with partners.

Tipsy's customers will be able to savor classic and contemporary American dishes, including burgers, sandwiches, chicken wings and steak and seafood platters, for lunch and dinner along with DJ entertainment and dancing on weekend nights.

The kitchen will stay open all night with a late-night menu.

"On Friday and Saturday nights, starting around 10 p.m., the restaurant will transform into a nightlife experience with a dance floor, DJ entertainment and high-energy lighting," Tiscio said.

Tipsy's, featuring 14 TVs and a digital jukebox, is tentatively set to operate 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Tiscio said.

Info: facebook.com/Tipsysbar610 and instagram.com/tipsysbar610.

***

A final bit of foodie news: Ninja Ramen, offering ramen, donburi, mochi and more, opened Aug. 20 at 3112 W. Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township.

The fast-casual eatery, next to Chipotle Mexican Grill in Village West, is operated by husband and wife Calvin Lin and Jessica Chen, who also run the nearly five-year-old Sumo Sushi & Japanese Fusion restaurant about 50 yards away in the same shopping center.

"So many people kept asking for ramen at Sumo," Chen said. "So, we decided to open a whole new concept specializing in the dish, as we already knew a lot of great ramen chefs in the area."

The BYOB, 40-seat eatery differs from Sumo in a couple of ways.

First, it is fast-casual (with counter-service ordering) as opposed to Sumo's full-service model (with wait staff).

Second, it features a nearly entirely different menu, focusing on authentic, freshly prepared ramen noodle dishes, as opposed to Sumo's offerings, which include sushi, sashimi, Japanese fried rice, hibachi and teriyaki entrees and noodle options such as yaki udon.

Eight ramen selections, $15-$18, include popular picks such as beef, seafood and black garlic (with pork chashu or chicken).

The business' top seller is its namesake "Ninja Ramen," featuring pork chashu or chicken with bean sprouts, kikurage mushrooms, corn, fish cakes, boiled egg, scallions, red ginger and a homemade hot and spicy paste in tonkotsu broth.

Other menu highlights include appetizers such as edamame, crispy calamari, pork gyoza and shrimp shumai; steamed bao buns with fillings such as tofu, crispy duck, grilled eel and Japanese fried chicken; and desserts such as mochi, fried ice cream and tempura cheesecake.

Info: 484-350-3336.

***

More in Lehigh County

A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County.

Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and -operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township.

The site was previously home to another winery, Hackett Wine, which closed in spring 2020.

Ridgeview owners Sam and Linda Hamati purchased the property in late 2020 and spent more than a year constructing a nearly 2,000-square-foot addition to the tasting room.

The couple decided on the name, Ridgeview, due to the impressive hilltop views and other natural scenery visible from atop the winery's vineyard.

"This is one of the highest points in Lehigh County, and the views are truly breathtaking," Sam said. "That's a big reason why we purchased this property."

The Hamatis have long been interested in beer and wine making, and they decided to "jump head first into it" during the onset of the pandemic, Sam said.

"We love it because it's something that we can do together," added Sam, who's also a practicing pathologist. "We were also looking to build something that our sons could possibly take over one day."

More than a half dozen grape varieties, including Merlot, Riesling and Cabernet Franc, line 10 acres of the property's hillside, and the Hamatis intend to plant more grapevines on a few more acres in the spring.

"We want to introduce some unique varieties, including the [Saperavi] grape that's native to the country of Georgia," Sam said. "It makes a great wine, and it is strong and resistant to extreme weather."

The roughly 3,000-square-foot tasting room, with seating for around 60 customers, features a rustic look with exposed wooden beams, pendant metal light fixtures and a wood-burning stone fireplace.

A mix of lounge furniture and wooden tables and chairs are situated next to a custom-made rectangular bar, featuring a live-edge, local ash wood top.

"We wanted an upscale farmhouse vibe that's warm and welcoming, and I think we accomplished it," Linda said. "Everyone has a smile on their face when they come in, and everyone makes a new friend before they leave."

More than a dozen wine offerings include sweet varieties like Concord and Niagara; dry options such as Chambourcin and Sauvignon Blanc; and blends such as various Cabernet Franc/Merlot blends. Wine slushies, sangria and mimosas are also available.

In terms of beer, nearly a dozen offerings include popular selections such as "Back Pocket" (brown ale), "Patient Zero" (amber ale), "Heartfelt Lyrics" (IPA) and "Wheats of Strength" (hefeweizen).

In addition to expanding the tasting room, the Hamatis also overhauled a production facility atop the hill and expanded an outdoor seating area, featuring fire pits, umbrellas and propane heaters.

The tasting room, which regularly welcomes food trucks and also offers a rotating menu of snacks, is open noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Info: 610-285-9327.

***

From wine tasting notes to musical notes, the announcement of a new tenant in the Fairmont Village shopping center in Upper Saucon Township is music to the ears of budding and seasoned pianists.

Like New Pianos, offering sales of new and pre-owned pianos as well as servicing, restoration and moving of pianos, is set to open within the next few months at 7001 Route 309, just south of Coopersburg.

The store will occupy space that previously housed a copy, printing and shipping shop, next to D&J Sports.

"We're in the beginning stages, just getting contractors in there to build everything out," owner Jason Andino said. "But we're hopeful to be open in January."

Andino, who is turning 50 years old later this month, is a second-generation piano restorer with more than 30 years of experience in the piano restoration industry.

For 14 years, he worked at Steinway & Sons in New York City, where he installed soundboards and pinblocks in new and restored Steinway grand pianos, among other responsibilities.

Currently, he serves as director of factory operations at Cunningham Piano Co.'s piano restoration factory in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

"As far as piano technicians go, it's a very small market of people who do this type of work," Andino said. "There's not a lot of schools that teach it, and most people who do get into the trade are either trained musicians or have a parent who was in the business."

Andino followed in the footsteps of his father, Angelo Andino, who he credits for his successful career.

Angelo enrolled Jason in piano classes with a graduate of The Julliard School at a young age, and he also showed him how to service pianos, including tuning and repairs.

"For 20 years, my father also worked for Steinway & Sons, and he'd take me on service calls," Jason recalled. "We used to do calls up and down Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue in Manhattan."

At Like New Pianos, Jason plans to feature an assortment of new and preowned pianos, including models from popular brands such as Steinway & Sons, Yamaha, Kawai and Baldwin. The store will also carry digital pianos.

***

Northampton County news

For individuals looking to book a corporate function or other large event, Wind Creek Bethlehem has added a 23,000-square-foot ballroom that can accommodate 2,000 people as part of an expansion that will keep the South Bethlehem casino and resort competitive with venues in New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

The expansion also doubles the number of hotel rooms to 552.

With the new space, Wind Creek will be able to bring in big trade groups and associations, creating demand for rooms and meals. In addition to the huge ballroom, Wind Creek added two smaller spaces for events including weddings.

Info: windcreek.com/bethlehem.

***

Less than a mile east of Wind Creek, Sheetz is planning a location at a vacant lot on 1720 E. Fourth St.

The gas station and convenience store chain proposes a 6,139-square-foot store with about 30 seats for dining, 12 pumping stations and 55 parking spaces, along with a drive-thru. The city's zoning hearing board has approved the proposal.

David Smith, a senior real estate site selector with Sheetz, noted that the business would operate in a similar fashion to other Lehigh Valley Sheetz locations. The business will feature made-to-order foods along with retail sales of snacks, drinks and more.

Info: sheetz.com.

***

On Bethlehem's North Side, renovations at Anatolian Kitchen in the Taylor Court strip mall are moving forward, but so far, no opening date has been set.

The Mediterranean restaurant, at 3016 Linden St., closed during the summer, with signs indicating a possible reopening in September. When it was open, offerings included kebabs, dumplings, lamb chops, gyros, baklava and baba ghanoush.

Info: facebook.com/anatoliankitchenbethlehem.

***

Some sad news for barbecue fans: Mad J's BBQ has closed its location at 52 E. Lawn Road in Upper Nazareth Township after three years, according to its Facebook page. The business will continue to serve fans at events and through catering.

Mad J's thanked its staff and customers for their support.

"Again, we would just like to thank everyone who has supported and helped us over the years," the post reads. Info: madjsbbq.com.

***

Montgomery, Monroe and Carbon counties

For fans of Shorti hoagies and Sizzli breakfast sandwiches, the newest Wawa in the area opened Thursday at 3190 Route 940 in Pocono Township. The Monroe County location is the 32nd of 48 planned new Wawas this year.

The store held a grand opening, with giveaways and a hoagie-making contest between the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company and Geisinger Mount Pocono Pediatric Clinic, with each team getting $1,000 for their charity of choice.

The Delaware County-based convenience store and gas station chain has more than 950 locations in six states and Washington D.C.

Other local 2022 Wawa additions include 364 Susquehanna St. in Allentown, 6680 Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township, 4089 Jandy Blvd. in Lower Nazareth Township and 8053 Chestnut St. in Hereford Township, Berks County.

Ethan Corrow is the manager of the new Wawa, which will employ about 50 people.

Info: wawa.com.

***

In neighboring Carbon County, Opal's on Fifth is opening Saturday, Nov. 5, at 502 Delaware Ave. in Palmerton, the Carbon Chamber & Economic Development Corp. announced.

Opal's on Fifth, owned and operated by Opal Snyder and Peggy Shupp, will offer three tanning beds, along with retail sales of tanning supplies including bathing suits, swimwear and sunglasses.

In addition to tanning, Opal's will offer an infrared, chromotherapy sauna and a halotherapy salt cave that can accommodate up to six people. These additional services can give options to clientele who are seeking relief from inflammation, stiffness and soreness as well as offer an alternative treatment for lung problems such as asthma, bronchitis and cough.

Info: 610-488-2932.

***

Lastly, Phoenix Physical Therapy last month held a grand opening of its new location at 1277 N. Charlotte St. in Pottstown.

The facility combines patient education, personalized care and treatment plans. The Pottstown team includes therapists Robert White and Jenn Senholzi.

Phoenix Physical Therapy was founded in 1997 and has its headquarters in Butler County, Pennsylvania. It operates more than 150 clinics.

***

Jeff Ward contributed to this story.