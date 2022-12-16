L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - As we inch closer to the holidays, stores are bustling with parents who are stocking up on gifts for their kids. One Target in Northampton County was no different Friday night, even into the later hours. But some parents were there to "shop with a cop."

Inside Target in Lower Nazareth Township Friday night, a group of police officers were accompanying parents buying presents for their kids.

"Our parents are having a wonderful time," Dean Young, Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club of Easton, said. "Knowing that they're going to be able to fill their Christmas tree with holiday joy and cheer for their kids."

The Easton Police Department was helping parents do their holiday shopping Friday night, while hosting "Shop With a Cop."

"The parents are here, they're getting a little break because the kids are back in the Boys & Girls Club," Lt. Dan Bonham, with the Easton Police Department, said.

The Easton PD partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Easton this year, allowing the organization to select 14 kids in seven families from its program, based on need and participation.

Police say Shop with a Cop was all made possible through donations from the Kiwanis Club of Easton and local law firm Cohen, Feeley, Altemose and Rambo.

The City of Easton Fraternal Order of Police assisted with the set up at Target, the donations, and payment for the families.

"The officers are here, making a human connection with our families," Young said.

"This is a great opportunity for just the community for everyone just to come together," Shona Brown, who was shopping for her daughter through the program, said.

Parents could buy $300 worth of presents, per kid.

"Whoa. Are you kidding? Big time," John Branch, Jr. said. "I have very little money and a long way for it to go."

John and Shirley Branch are now raising their two grandchildren, after tragedy struck last year.

"They lost their parents last year, their mother and their father," Shirley Branch said.

They say the Boys and Girls Club has been a much-needed distraction for their grandkids.

"They love the Boys and Girls Club," John said. "It helps alleviate some of the pressure they're under."

Organizers say the donations are especially welcome in this economy.

"It's about lessening the burden and the challenges for the parents who are struggling at a time when we know the economy is difficult," Young said.

"With prices increasing day by day," John said. "Yeah, this is awesome."