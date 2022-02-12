ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers are out getting what they need ahead of families and friends gathering for the big game on Sunday.
"I got some soda, I got some cheese, I got some meatballs," said Andrea Stock of Wescosville.
"Of course, I have a meat and cheese tray, crackers and all that kind of stuff," said Tom Helm of Allentown.
The Bengals and Rams balloons are flying high inside Weis Markets on Cedar Crest Boulevard in Allentown, where football fans are stocking up ahead of Sunday's big game.
"We're planning on just having a really good time," said Stock.
Stock said the party will be at her house after not getting together last year because of the pandemic.
"It'll be great, just great, have family over, some grandchildren and it'll be just nice to be together," said Stock.
She said finding what food she wants was not so easy at other stores, so they're going with whatever they can find.
"I started out at Costco and wound up here at Weis," said Stock.
Muhlenberg students Abigail Nochimson and Arden Foster said they will be watching the game with friends on campus after not being able to get together last year.
"It's definitely going to be so fun, I'm so excited," said Foster.
"We picked up some pizza rolls, we're going to order some wings, Maybe get some Tostitos too," said Nochimson.
Nochimson said some items are a little more expensive everywhere they go this year.
"The wings are very expensive. They like raised the prices because they're high in demand," said Nochimson. "You have to get wings, so it's kind of worth it," she said.