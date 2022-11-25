ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The holiday shopping season kicks into high gear today.

A few stores opened their doors extremely early Friday morning, while others are waiting until 6 a.m. or later.

Many are advertising discounts of 30, 50, even 70 percent off.

Despite that, many items will cost more than they did last year due to inflation.

The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to increase by as much as eight percent this year.

More than 166 million people are expected to do some holiday shopping between Friday and Monday.

Experts predict those folks will spend more, even though retailers say spending slowed in recent weeks.

A local financial coach says people looking to save this holiday season should make a plan, and look around.

"There may be some things that, you know, you can make the list and say OK, are there some things that I can do some online price checking before I go out to the store and really understand, maybe some things you can more inexpensively at a neighborhood shop," said Kindra Walker, Allentown financial coach.

Shoppers say they will be budgeting carefully as they work through their gift lists.

"I think it's more difficult to get as many people presents rather than just one person two people, you kind of have to think about how you're going to spend your money for everybody," said Lilly Kinnon, New Tripoli.

As we mentioned, some stores are open extremely early, like Kohl's and Best Buy.

The Lehigh Valley Mall is among those opening at 6 a.m. Friday.

Allentown financial coach Kindra Walker has a few tips for those hoping to stay within budget.

She says shoppers should write down their list, evaluate priorities, and really stick to it.

Plus, take advantage of sales when you can.

"The other part of that is trying to avoid using plastic to plug that whole in your budget this year, the average credit card rates are up over 21-percent right now," said Kindra.

For those who are shopping online Black Friday, the United States Postal Service says it's taking steps to avoid shipping delays.

Company leaders say they've been preparing since January.

USPS has hired 20,000 seasonal workers and promoted 100,000 part-time workers to full-time.

It still has fewer workers and facility space than last year, but officials say they're still set to deliver more than 60 million packages a day thanks to new technology.