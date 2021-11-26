WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - As soon as the forks are put down on Thanksgiving night, the credit cards come out, and it's time to shop.
Like many things, Black Friday was a lot quieter last year due to the pandemic. With people shying away from crowds, the mall was the last place people wanted to flock to.
Store employees say, it was obvious.
"Black Friday, the last two years were very slow for us," said Tiffany Sandt, owner of Sweet and Sassy at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
"Last year was so uncertain with everything going on that you know, people weren't coming out as much. They were online shopping," said Morghan Green, sales associate at XYZ.
While online shopping did get the job done, shoppers missed out on that tradition of being with people, waiting in lines, braving the cold, and finding those deals.
"I didn't want to go out so I went online which definitely isn't as fun as in-person," said shopper Melody Hughes.
Store employees say that this year, they're seeing shoppers more eager to come out to the shops, and the traditions of Black Friday are coming back.
"It makes me really happy this time of year to see everyone back to support us and other small business as well," Greene said.
And while more shopping means more money, some shoppers say that's quite all right.
"This year I decided to come out and spend all my money, go shopping and have some fun!" Hughes said.