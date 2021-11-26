L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Not even the bitter cold stopped people from searching for Black Friday deals at the Hamilton Crossings shopping center in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.
"The stores are packed. Even checking out took like 20 minutes, even though I had like a couple things," said customer Stephen Park.
"I feel like's just way too busy, like people have been trying to cut in and out of lines," said shopper Caity Nguyen.
It's a much busier Black Friday this year. Shoppers are expected to spend more money than ever - $859 billion between this month and next, according to the National Retail Federation.
Shoppers seem to notice.
"I had to wrap around the parking lot a few times," Nguyen said.
"It's definitely been busy. Come 7 a.m. as soon as we open the doors at 7 a.m., there was a line of people opening up with us," said Clarence Ferguson, the Executive Team Lead for Service and Engagement at the Lower Macungie Target.
"Carts are super full. In fact, I was just helping a guest - the cart was full to the brim and she had another air fryer so we had to carry it out for her."
Carts like Denise's, from Schnecksville, was loaded over the brim, even though she says the sales were just so-so.
"The sales are OK. They were cheaper than I would have gotten normally so to me, worth it," she said.
It seems many were just happy to get out of the house.
"It's just nice to be out. I don't get out of the house a lot, working from home and stuff," Park said.