BETHLEHEM, Pa. | It seems like the start of holiday shopping gets earlier every year. Only this year, it makes a little more sense thanks to concerns over Covid-19.
"I think a lot of people coming at different times are trying to avoid when they think it's going to be busy. I know that I personally do that. I don't want to be around a lot of people so I understand that sentiment," said Dana Case from Nutty Novelties Nut Butters.
"I think people really want to support their local small businesses and get out in a safe way and this is all outside and socially distant," said Angela Delgrosso from Steel City Plants.
It's even changed how it works in the Christmas City. Between Christkindlmarkt and the Huts on Main, businesses say they're just trying to make do, and an early outdoor start seemed like the best option.
"A lot of our normal events that we do this time of year, a lot of them have been shut down so we're all looking for new stuff," said Case.
With a rise in Covid-19 cases, and the possibility of tighter restrictions, anxiety grows around having enough time to get everything done.
"It would definitely hurt us but it's for everyone safety so I would take safety over our sales any day," said Case.
"I really hope there's some balance and compromise we can find," Delgrosso said.