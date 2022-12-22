CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - "Tonight's been nice. It's cold and I think that's weeded out a lot of people that just want to peruse around," said Evan Belli.
"We're soldiers."
Those last-minute shoppers are swiping that credit card one last time as Christmas is just around the corner.
"We're almost done. I hope so," said Samantha Alper, of Allentown.
And they better move fast. Friday's forecast of a wintry weather mix has some people hesitant to be out on the roads.
"Are you nervous to be on the roads?" I asked.
"Yes, a little bit. Too much traffic. Too much traffic. I tell my husband and my daughter to relax, drive slow," said Lidia Gonzalez from Virginia.
As the rain gives way to frigid temperatures during the day Friday, the roads could become a little tricky to navigate.
"I think people are going to be slipping and sliding late afternoon," said Belli.
"Well I got to get it in fast then right," said Alpert.
Fast is right. Some stores may close early for safety concerns. So those last-minute stocking stuffers may have to be put on hold.
Luckily the shoppers we talked to say there's really only one stop left they have to make.
"The liquor store," said Alpert.