Shoppers in our area are taking advantage of after-Christmas sales, with some retailers seeing an increase in holiday shopping since last year.

With the holiday rush now in the rearview, some shoppers are back out just one day after Christmas, seeking out those end-of-year sales.

“Always after Christmas, always after Black Friday and after Christmas are the best shopping days ever. I always say it every year,” said post-Christmas shopper Tanya Mayer.

While Christmas has felt a little bleak after two days of extremely cold weather and a loss of power in some areas, retailers say it still hasn't stopped people from coming in to get those deals.

“It took us about two hours to get in here on Christmas Eve just because the door in the back froze, but it's also just kind of new to us because it's been a minute since we've been super busy,” said Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa Assistant Manager Mia Godorov.

Another retailer says bumping up sales will help get rid of old merchandise in preparation for the new year.

"This year, overall, we've been seeing a lot more people coming out and shopping, I think buying things online is just a different experience. This holiday season has definitely been busier here in the promenade,” said Gail Gray Home Furnishing and Design Owner Carolyn Gagnon.

Getting rid of old merchandise is great news for shoppers, who say the best deals to find right now are on holiday décor, supplies and anything they can use for next year's festivities.

“I do it every year, every year I go right after and I get extra wrapping paper, boxes, Christmas decorations. I actually start Christmas shopping for next year, I do, I know I’m crazy but I'm probably not the only one,” said Mayer.

For those looking to stay ahead of the Christmas rush, and within budget, taking advantage of after-Christmas sales might be the way to go.